Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights, Rear Vents and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA include:<br> <br>USB Port<br>Auto Headlights<br>Rear Vents<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Keyless Entry<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37936

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

70,211 KM

Details Description Features

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11856190
  2. 11856190
  3. 11856190
  4. 11856190
  5. 11856190
  6. 11856190
  7. 11856190
  8. 11856190
  9. 11856190
  10. 11856190
  11. 11856190
  12. 11856190
  13. 11856190
  14. 11856190
  15. 11856190
  16. 11856190
  17. 11856190
  18. 11856190
  19. 11856190
  20. 11856190
  21. 11856190
  22. 11856190
  23. 11856190
  24. 11856190
  25. 11856190
  26. 11856190
  27. 11856190
  28. 11856190
  29. 11856190
  30. 11856190
  31. 11856190
  32. 11856190
  33. 11856190
  34. 11856190
  35. 11856190
  36. 11856190
  37. 11856190
  38. 11856190
  39. 11856190
  40. 11856190
  41. 11856190
  42. 11856190
  43. 11856190
  44. 11856190
  45. 11856190
  46. 11856190
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,211KM
VIN W1N4N4HB6MJ247404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,211 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights, Rear Vents and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA include:

USB Port
Auto Headlights
Rear Vents
Electronic Parking Brake
Paddle Shifters
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37936

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 28,900 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 26,234 KM $52,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 50,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA