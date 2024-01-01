$35,590+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,211KM
VIN W1N4N4HB6MJ247404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,211 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights, Rear Vents and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA include:
USB Port
Auto Headlights
Rear Vents
Electronic Parking Brake
Paddle Shifters
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37936
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
