$48,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,500KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB9MA298389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44650
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Type-C Ports , 12V Outlets and more!
The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 include:
Panoramic Moonroof
Type-C Ports
12V Outlets
Lane Assist
Paddle Shifters
SOS Call Assist
Brake Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
Stock # 44650
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
ATTENTION ASSIST
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
heated & cooled cup holders
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Dynamic Mode Select
Burmester Premium Audio System
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Type-C Ports
Email Clutch
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE