This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , Type-C Ports , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 include:<br> <br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Type-C Ports<br>12V Outlets<br>Lane Assist<br>Paddle Shifters<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Brake Assist<br>Full Digital Cluster Display<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 44650

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

73,500 KM

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
12174175

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
73,500KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB9MA298389

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44650
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Brake Assist
ATTENTION ASSIST

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors

Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
heated & cooled cup holders
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Dynamic Mode Select
Burmester Premium Audio System
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Type-C Ports

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE