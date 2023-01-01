$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE 350 4MATIC, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10498860
- Stock #: PC9743
- VIN: 4JGFB4KE8MA489392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,278 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATI | 255HP | AWD | 9G - TRONIC 9- SPEED AUTO | NAVIGATION | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC is a luxurious and versatile SUV that embodies the brand's commitment to sophistication, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With its commanding presence on the road, the GLE 350 boasts a modern and elegant design, featuring sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and signature LED lighting that seamlessly combines style and functionality. Under the hood, it houses a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, paired with Mercedes-Benz's advanced 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing impressive power and traction on a variety of terrains. The GLE 350's ride quality is sublime, offering a comfortable and refined experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance journeys.
Inside the cabin, the GLE 350 4MATIC showcases impeccable craftsmanship and luxurious materials throughout. The spacious interior offers seating for five passengers in utmost comfort, and the state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays ensures an intuitive and connected driving experience. It's equipped with a wide array of features, including advanced driver-assistance systems, premium audio options, and cutting-edge connectivity.
In conclusion, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC embodies the brand's reputation for blending opulence, performance, and advanced technology seamlessly. It caters to those who demand both style and substance in their luxury SUV, making it an exceptional choice in the competitive premium SUV market.
