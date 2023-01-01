2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 2 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498860

10498860 Stock #: PC9743

PC9743 VIN: 4JGFB4KE8MA489392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,278 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.69 Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Subwoofer: 2 Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front brake width: 1.26 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Fender lip moldings: black Camera system: rear multi-view Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Wheels: aluminum alloy Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Rear brake width: 0.55 Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Rear seat power adjustments: reclining Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. Vehicle exit safety system Crosswind stabilization Steering ratio: 18.7 Roof rails: aluminum Off-road driving assist: hill descent Infotainment: MBUX Active parking system: fully automated Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Emergency locking retractors: front / rear Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Antenna type: diversity / mast Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Parking sensors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Rear seat folding: flat / split Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Exhaust: dual tip / integrated Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated Phone: hands free / voice operated Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Weather Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear

