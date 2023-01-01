Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

55,278 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350 4MATIC, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350 4MATIC, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498860
  • Stock #: PC9743
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KE8MA489392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9743
  • Mileage 55,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATI | 255HP | AWD | 9G - TRONIC 9- SPEED AUTO | NAVIGATION | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC is a luxurious and versatile SUV that embodies the brand's commitment to sophistication, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With its commanding presence on the road, the GLE 350 boasts a modern and elegant design, featuring sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and signature LED lighting that seamlessly combines style and functionality. Under the hood, it houses a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, paired with Mercedes-Benz's advanced 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing impressive power and traction on a variety of terrains. The GLE 350's ride quality is sublime, offering a comfortable and refined experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance journeys.







Inside the cabin, the GLE 350 4MATIC showcases impeccable craftsmanship and luxurious materials throughout. The spacious interior offers seating for five passengers in utmost comfort, and the state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays ensures an intuitive and connected driving experience. It's equipped with a wide array of features, including advanced driver-assistance systems, premium audio options, and cutting-edge connectivity.







In conclusion, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC embodies the brand's reputation for blending opulence, performance, and advanced technology seamlessly. It caters to those who demand both style and substance in their luxury SUV, making it an exceptional choice in the competitive premium SUV market.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is

available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian

buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of

the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and

FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.69

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Fender lip moldings: black
Camera system: rear multi-view
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Rear brake width: 0.55
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Steering ratio: 18.7
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment: MBUX
Active parking system: fully automated
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Weather
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Porsche Macan G...
 76,178 KM
$70,545 + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 CAR...
 2,123 KM
$179,994 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz E...
 16,913 KM
$139,023 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory