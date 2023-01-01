$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE450 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,NIGHT PKG,COMFORT,360CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10008
- Mileage 45,034 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE450 4MATIC | 3.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED I6 | 362 HP | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NIGHT EDITION | AMG STYLING | MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | NAVIGATION | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | LIVE TRAFFIC CAPABILITY |APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HERMES LTE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is the newest generation in the GLE-Class SUV selection. Both the exterior and interior have changed from the previous generation. The GLE450 is powered by a turbocharged 6 cylinder engine with 362 Horsepower. The newest GLE450 is following the new generation of Mercedes styling. The Exterior is in a sleek Obsidian Black that makes this car even more amazing. The interior has also been refreshed with new designs and features. This GLE450 now also has 2 displays that are separated with a small bezel. All the info and setup of the car can now be accessed through them. The Interior is in Black Leather with open-pore oak wood trim.
This 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE450 is also loaded with multiple features like the new MBUX system. You will be able to access all the info with the new touchpad in the middle. The Apple Carplay and Android Auto will help you with better mobile phone integration. The car has also a HERMES LTE unit. With that unit, you will have the option to have wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
