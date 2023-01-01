$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE350 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,PREMIUM PLUS,AMG SPORT
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10012
- Mileage 75,027 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGERS SEATING | AWD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 255HP | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | 3RD ROW SEATING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | INTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | 21 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC, a luxurious and versatile SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. Powered by a robust 2.0L Turbocharged I4 engine delivering 255HP through an AWD system, this SUV ensures both power and precision on the road. With its 7-passenger seating and 3rd-row option, the GLE350 combines practicality with sophistication.
The sleek Polar White exterior, adorned in an AMG Sport Package, is further complemented by the 21 AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, creating a distinctive and dynamic presence. The Premium Plus Package, AMG Styling Package, and Interior Chrome Package enhance the overall aesthetic, while the Panoramic Sunroof adds a touch of openness to the cabin.
Step inside to experience the epitome of luxury with the Premium Plus Package, featuring Beige Leather Interior with Soft Close Doors, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated 2nd-row Seats. The Burmester Sound System provides a rich audio experience, and the MB Connect Services keep you connected on the go.
Technological advancements include the Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, and Parking Package High, ensuring a seamless and safe driving experience. Features like Navigation, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and a Head-Up Display prioritize safety and convenience.
Connectivity is a breeze with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Ambient Lighting sets the mood for your journey. The Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax, is a testament to Mercedes-Benz's commitment to excellence. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC is more than an SUV; it's a statement of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all America
