2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGERS SEATING | AWD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 255HP | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | 3RD ROW SEATING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | INTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | 21 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC, a luxurious and versatile SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. Powered by a robust 2.0L Turbocharged I4 engine delivering 255HP through an AWD system, this SUV ensures both power and precision on the road. With its 7-passenger seating and 3rd-row option, the GLE350 combines practicality with sophistication. The sleek Polar White exterior, adorned in an AMG Sport Package, is further complemented by the 21 AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, creating a distinctive and dynamic presence. The Premium Plus Package, AMG Styling Package, and Interior Chrome Package enhance the overall aesthetic, while the Panoramic Sunroof adds a touch of openness to the cabin. Step inside to experience the epitome of luxury with the Premium Plus Package, featuring Beige Leather Interior with Soft Close Doors, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated 2nd-row Seats. The Burmester Sound System provides a rich audio experience, and the MB Connect Services keep you connected on the go. Technological advancements include the Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, and Parking Package High, ensuring a seamless and safe driving experience. Features like Navigation, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and a Head-Up Display prioritize safety and convenience. Connectivity is a breeze with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Ambient Lighting sets the mood for your journey. The Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax, is a testament to Mercedes-Benzs commitment to excellence. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC is more than an SUV; its a statement of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

75,027 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,PREMIUM PLUS,AMG SPORT

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,PREMIUM PLUS,AMG SPORT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,027KM
Used
VIN 4JGFB4KE9MA504255

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10012
  • Mileage 75,027 KM

2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGERS SEATING | AWD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 255HP | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | 3RD ROW SEATING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | INTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | 21 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC, a luxurious and versatile SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. Powered by a robust 2.0L Turbocharged I4 engine delivering 255HP through an AWD system, this SUV ensures both power and precision on the road. With its 7-passenger seating and 3rd-row option, the GLE350 combines practicality with sophistication.







The sleek Polar White exterior, adorned in an AMG Sport Package, is further complemented by the 21 AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, creating a distinctive and dynamic presence. The Premium Plus Package, AMG Styling Package, and Interior Chrome Package enhance the overall aesthetic, while the Panoramic Sunroof adds a touch of openness to the cabin.







Step inside to experience the epitome of luxury with the Premium Plus Package, featuring Beige Leather Interior with Soft Close Doors, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated 2nd-row Seats. The Burmester Sound System provides a rich audio experience, and the MB Connect Services keep you connected on the go.







Technological advancements include the Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, and Parking Package High, ensuring a seamless and safe driving experience. Features like Navigation, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and a Head-Up Display prioritize safety and convenience.







Connectivity is a breeze with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Ambient Lighting sets the mood for your journey. The Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax, is a testament to Mercedes-Benz's commitment to excellence. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC is more than an SUV; it's a statement of sophistication and cutting-edge technology.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.69

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Fender lip moldings: black
Camera system: rear multi-view
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Rear brake width: 0.55
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Steering ratio: 18.7
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment: MBUX
Active parking system: fully automated
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Weather
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class