$114,321+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE 63S,COUPE,AMG DRIVER PKG, NIGHT PKG,CF INT
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10122
- Mileage 69,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES GLE63S AMG 4MATIC | AWD | COUPE | 4.0L BI-TURBO V8 | 603 HP | AMG DRIVER PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM ELEMENTS | EXT. NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | 22-INCH AMG WHEELS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMG DRIVE UNIT STEERING WHEEL BUTTONS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S - a powerful and sophisticated Coupe that sets new standards in performance and luxury. This vehicle is powered by a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces a jaw-dropping 603 horsepower and 627 ft. lbs. of torque. With this level of power, the GLE 63S can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.
This vehicle comes with a range of factory default features that elevate the driving experience. The GLE 63S is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers seamless and responsive gear shifts. It also has a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system that provides exceptional handling and control in any weather condition. The AMG Ride Control+ suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough roads.
The exterior of the GLE 63S is finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, which gives the vehicle a sleek and sophisticated look. The LED headlights and taillights provide excellent visibility and add to the vehicle's overall style. The 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels give the GLE 63S a bold and commanding presence on the road.
The interior of the GLE 63S is just as impressive as the exterior. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and finished in Black with Grey Accents. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 12-way power adjustment and memory settings. The rear seats are also heated and can be reclined for added comfort. The GLE 63S comes with a panoramic sunroof that provides a breathtaking view of the sky.
Other factory default features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester surround sound system, a wireless charging pad, and much more. Overall, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S is an exceptional SUV that delivers unparalleled performance, luxury, and technology. If you're looking for a vehicle that can do it all, the GLE 63 S is the perfect choice.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the trans
