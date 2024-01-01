2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Menu
2021 MERCEDES GLE63S AMG 4MATIC | AWD | COUPE | 4.0L BI-TURBO V8 | 603 HP | AMG DRIVER PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM ELEMENTS | EXT. NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | 22-INCH AMG WHEELS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMG DRIVE UNIT STEERING WHEEL BUTTONS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S - a powerful and sophisticated Coupe that sets new standards in performance and luxury. This vehicle is powered by a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces a jaw-dropping 603 horsepower and 627 ft. lbs. of torque. With this level of power, the GLE 63S can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. This vehicle comes with a range of factory default features that elevate the driving experience. The GLE 63S is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers seamless and responsive gear shifts. It also has a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system that provides exceptional handling and control in any weather condition. The AMG Ride Control+ suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough roads. The exterior of the GLE 63S is finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, which gives the vehicle a sleek and sophisticated look. The LED headlights and taillights provide excellent visibility and add to the vehicles overall style. The 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels give the GLE 63S a bold and commanding presence on the road. The interior of the GLE 63S is just as impressive as the exterior. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and finished in Black with Grey Accents. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 12-way power adjustment and memory settings. The rear seats are also heated and can be reclined for added comfort. The GLE 63S comes with a panoramic sunroof that provides a breathtaking view of the sky. Other factory default features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester surround sound system, a wireless charging pad, and much more. Overall, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S is an exceptional SUV that delivers unparalleled performance, luxury, and technology. If youre looking for a vehicle that can do it all, the GLE 63 S is the perfect choice. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

69,828 KM

$114,321

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 63S,COUPE,AMG DRIVER PKG, NIGHT PKG,CF INT

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 63S,COUPE,AMG DRIVER PKG, NIGHT PKG,CF INT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$114,321

+ taxes & licensing

69,828KM
Used
VIN 4JGFD8KB9MA365686

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10122
  • Mileage 69,828 KM

2021 MERCEDES GLE63S AMG 4MATIC | AWD | COUPE | 4.0L BI-TURBO V8 | 603 HP | AMG DRIVER PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM ELEMENTS | EXT. NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | 22-INCH AMG WHEELS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMG DRIVE UNIT STEERING WHEEL BUTTONS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S - a powerful and sophisticated Coupe that sets new standards in performance and luxury. This vehicle is powered by a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces a jaw-dropping 603 horsepower and 627 ft. lbs. of torque. With this level of power, the GLE 63S can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.







This vehicle comes with a range of factory default features that elevate the driving experience. The GLE 63S is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers seamless and responsive gear shifts. It also has a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system that provides exceptional handling and control in any weather condition. The AMG Ride Control+ suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough roads.







The exterior of the GLE 63S is finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, which gives the vehicle a sleek and sophisticated look. The LED headlights and taillights provide excellent visibility and add to the vehicle's overall style. The 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels give the GLE 63S a bold and commanding presence on the road.







The interior of the GLE 63S is just as impressive as the exterior. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and finished in Black with Grey Accents. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 12-way power adjustment and memory settings. The rear seats are also heated and can be reclined for added comfort. The GLE 63S comes with a panoramic sunroof that provides a breathtaking view of the sky.







Other factory default features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester surround sound system, a wireless charging pad, and much more. Overall, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S is an exceptional SUV that delivers unparalleled performance, luxury, and technology. If you're looking for a vehicle that can do it all, the GLE 63 S is the perfect choice.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the trans

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Air Suspension

Clock
External temperature display

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Push-Button Start

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Subwoofer: 2
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Surround sound: 5.1
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Camera system: surround view
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Starter type: motor/generator
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Front brake diameter: 16.5
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Steering ratio: 18.7
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment: MBUX
Active parking system: fully automated
Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Door trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Dash trim: leather / wood
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Battery: lithium ion / maintenance-free
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Steering wheel trim: leather / microfiber
Cupholders: cooled / front / heated / rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Weather / driving performance

