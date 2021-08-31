2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2021 MERCEDES BENZ GLE AMG 63 S COUPE | AWD | 4.0L V8 | 603HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PUSH START BUTTON | KEYLESS ENTRY | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | FRONT CAMERA | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | PANORAMIC ROOF | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSVE NAPPA LEATHER | STEERING ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
With 603 horsepower, the latest and greatest MBUX infotainment system, and advanced active safety equipment, the Mercedes-benz AMG GLE 63 S has pretty much everything you'd ever need in performance crossover. The GLE 63S has a 4.0L V8 Biturbo Engine generating 603HP and 627Lb-Ft of Torque and does 0-60mph in only 3.7 seconds. The drive mode selections include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash. This GLE comes in a Black Exterior Color with Exclusive Black And Red Nappa Leather Interior.
Safety Features include Rear End Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist. In addition to Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Rear side-impact-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead, knee, Dual front impact and Rear side-impact airbags and more.
This GLE63S is loaded with a lot of technology to help you on road and also increase the safety. For better phone integration the car also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
