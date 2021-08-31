2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 63 S AMG 4MATIC+ | 4.0L V8 | BITURBO | 603HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | ONSTAR | PANORAMIC ROOF | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | 22'' AMG CROSS-SPOKE FORGED WHEELS | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG STEERING WHEEL | AMG INTERIOR CARBON FIBER TRIM | ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | POWER SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that features both an EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt onboard electrical system. These features enable extra power to be tapped into temporarily to enable a host of bonus features including more responsive acceleration, boost, recuperation, load point shift, gliding, the start/stop function and more. The engine itself is capable of generating 603 horsepower alongside 627 pound-feet of torque, but the EQ Boost system adds up to 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque when enabled.
With 603 horsepower, the latest and greatest MBUX infotainment system, and advanced active safety equipment, the Mercedes-benz AMG GLE 63 S has pretty much everything you'd ever need in a performance crossover. The drive mode selections include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash. This GLE comes in a Black Exterior Color with Exclusive Black and Red Nappa Leather Interior.
Safety Features include Rear End Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist. In addition to Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Rear side-impact-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead, knee, Dual front impact and Rear side-impact airbags and more.
