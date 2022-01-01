2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GLE 63S | 4.0 LITER TWINTURBO V8 | 603 HORSEPOWER | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST | ROAD SIGN RECOGNITION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DISTRONIC PLUS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | NAVIGATION | LIVE TRAFFIC | MBUX SYSTEM | HERMES LTE | MB CONNECT HERMES | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | 360 CAM | CLEAN CARFAX
With 603 horsepower, the latest and greatest MBUX infotainment system, and advanced active safety equipment, the 2021 Mercedes-benz AMG GLE 63S has pretty much everything you'd ever need in performance crossover. The GLE 63S has a 4.0L V8 Biturbo Engine generating 603HP and 627Lb-Ft of Torque and does 0-60mph in only 3.7 seconds. The drive mode selections include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash. This GLE comes in a Blue Exterior Color with Exclusive Red Leather Interior.
This GLE63S is loaded with a lot of technology to help you on road and also increase the safety. For better phone integration the car also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
