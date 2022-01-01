2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$179,800 + taxes & licensing 2 , 3 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093485

8093485 Stock #: PC7787

PC7787 VIN: 4JGFB8KB9MA399584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Cardinal Red Metallic

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7787

Mileage 2,356 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood 2 Ride Control Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Front Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Limited slip differential: rear Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 11 Rear seat folding: flat Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Wifi: hotspot compatible Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view variable intermittent Cupholders: cooled Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Power outlet(s): 115V rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Starter type: motor/generator Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Front brake diameter: 16.5 Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated driving performance 12V cargo area front pedestrian anti-tow sensor SiriusXM Weather Vehicle exit safety system maintenance-free Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Steering ratio: 18.7 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Infotainment: MBUX security event/collision alert Active parking system: fully automated microfiber Battery: lithium ion

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.