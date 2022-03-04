$162,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE63 S Coupe, 603HP, V8, DRIVERS PKG, MBUX
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$162,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8554424
- Stock #: PC8123
- VIN: 4JGFD8KB8MA354999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8123
- Mileage 39,949 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE63 S COUPE | AWD | 4.0L V8 | BITURBO | 603HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | POWER SEATS | PUSH START | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER | PARKING SENSORS | ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS | DASH CAM | ACOUSTIC COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | STEERING ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
With 603 horsepower, the latest and greatest MBUX multimedia system, and advanced active safety equipment, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 S has pretty much everything you'd ever need in a performance crossover. The GLE63 S is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 generating 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It runs the 0-100 km/h sprint in only 3.7 seconds. The drive mode selections include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash.
This GLE63 S features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with AMG Exterior Night Package and AMG Styling front spoiler and side skirts. It sits on a set of AMG double-spoke 22" wheels. Inside it features a Black/Red Exclusive Nappa Leather interior with Grey Oak Wood trim throughout and a Nappa leather AMG steering wheel.
This GLE63S is loaded with technology to help you on the road and increase safety. For better phone integration the car features Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make the everyday commute a breeze. On top of that, this GLE has the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features that will provide ample safety on your drives.
Standout features include Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS+), Video Recording Function (Dashcam), Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS) with cross-traffic assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, AMG Drivers Package, Track Pace, Memory Package, HERMES communications module for LTE, Live Traffic Capability, Climate-controlled front seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Head-up Display, Active Roll Stabilization, Electronic Locking Differential, AIRMATIC Dual Control/Semi-Active Air Suspension, Surround View Camera and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.