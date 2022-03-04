Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

39,949 KM

$162,800

+ tax & licensing
$162,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE63 S Coupe, 603HP, V8, DRIVERS PKG, MBUX

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE63 S Coupe, 603HP, V8, DRIVERS PKG, MBUX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$162,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,949KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8554424
  • Stock #: PC8123
  • VIN: 4JGFD8KB8MA354999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8123
  • Mileage 39,949 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE63 S COUPE | AWD | 4.0L V8 | BITURBO | 603HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | POWER SEATS | PUSH START | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER | PARKING SENSORS | ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS | DASH CAM | ACOUSTIC COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | STEERING ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







With 603 horsepower, the latest and greatest MBUX multimedia system, and advanced active safety equipment, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 S has pretty much everything you'd ever need in a performance crossover. The GLE63 S is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 generating 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It runs the 0-100 km/h sprint in only 3.7 seconds. The drive mode selections include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand. Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash.







This GLE63 S features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with AMG Exterior Night Package and AMG Styling front spoiler and side skirts. It sits on a set of AMG double-spoke 22" wheels. Inside it features a Black/Red Exclusive Nappa Leather interior with Grey Oak Wood trim throughout and a Nappa leather AMG steering wheel.







This GLE63S is loaded with technology to help you on the road and increase safety. For better phone integration the car features Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make the everyday commute a breeze. On top of that, this GLE has the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features that will provide ample safety on your drives.







Standout features include Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS+), Video Recording Function (Dashcam), Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS) with cross-traffic assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, AMG Drivers Package, Track Pace, Memory Package, HERMES communications module for LTE, Live Traffic Capability, Climate-controlled front seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Head-up Display, Active Roll Stabilization, Electronic Locking Differential, AIRMATIC Dual Control/Semi-Active Air Suspension, Surround View Camera and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
Wood
2
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Limited slip differential: rear
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Rear seat folding: flat
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
variable intermittent
Cupholders: cooled
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Starter type: motor/generator
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Front brake diameter: 16.5
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
driving performance
12V cargo area
front pedestrian
anti-tow sensor
SiriusXM Weather
Vehicle exit safety system
maintenance-free
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Steering ratio: 18.7
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment: MBUX
security event/collision alert
Active parking system: fully automated
Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
microfiber
Battery: lithium ion
Mild hybrid system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

