2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$75,800 + taxes & licensing
43,119 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,119 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Rear seat folding: flat Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Camera system: rear multi-view Front brake diameter: 14.8 Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Starter type: motor/generator Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated front pedestrian anti-tow sensor SiriusXM Weather Vehicle exit safety system maintenance-free Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Steering ratio: 18.7 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Infotainment: MBUX security event/collision alert Active parking system: fully automated Battery: lithium ion Mild hybrid system Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me USB-C front USB-C rear Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

