2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S580, 4MATIC, 496HP, ECOBOOST, BURMESTER SPEAKERS
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC9785
- VIN: W1K6G7GB7MA033394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,273 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ S 580 4MATIC | 496HP | 4.0L V8 BITURBO WITH ECO BOOST | 9G TRONIC 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC |
ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIT | BLIND SPOT AND LANE DEPATURE WARNING | BURMESTER PREMIUM SPEAKERS | ANDRIOD AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | WIRELESS CHARGING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC is the embodiment of luxury and technological innovation in the world of full-size sedans. At the core of this flagship model lies a potent 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is bolstered by an electric EQ Boost system, producing a combined 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. This power is transmitted seamlessly through a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, resulting in a serene and powerful driving experience. The S 580 is both swift and refined, offering a smooth ride and impressive acceleration.
The two 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen displays dominate the dashboard, enabling access to navigation, connectivity, and the comprehensive infotainment system. Features like Burmester sound system, and dual 12.3-inch screens for rear-seat entertainment elevate passenger comfort and enjoyment. In terms of safety and convenience, the S 580 is equipped with a plethora of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and an advanced adaptive suspension system that ensures a smooth ride in any driving condition. The innovative E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system also enhances ride comfort and road handling.
In summary, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC is the epitome of luxury and cutting-edge technology in the world of premium sedans. It offers a refined and powerful driving experience and provides passengers with an elegant and tech-forward environment. With a focus on both performance and comfort, the S 580 continues to set the standard for the luxury sedan segment. It's a testament to Mercedes-Benz's dedication to innovation and craftsmanship in the pursuit of automotive excellence.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
