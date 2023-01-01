Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

31,273 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S580, 4MATIC, 496HP, ECOBOOST, BURMESTER SPEAKERS

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S580, 4MATIC, 496HP, ECOBOOST, BURMESTER SPEAKERS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

31,273KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC9785
  • VIN: W1K6G7GB7MA033394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ S 580 4MATIC | 496HP | 4.0L V8 BITURBO WITH ECO BOOST | 9G TRONIC 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC |

ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIT | BLIND SPOT AND LANE DEPATURE WARNING | BURMESTER PREMIUM SPEAKERS | ANDRIOD AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | WIRELESS CHARGING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC is the embodiment of luxury and technological innovation in the world of full-size sedans. At the core of this flagship model lies a potent 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is bolstered by an electric EQ Boost system, producing a combined 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. This power is transmitted seamlessly through a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, resulting in a serene and powerful driving experience. The S 580 is both swift and refined, offering a smooth ride and impressive acceleration.







The two 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen displays dominate the dashboard, enabling access to navigation, connectivity, and the comprehensive infotainment system. Features like Burmester sound system, and dual 12.3-inch screens for rear-seat entertainment elevate passenger comfort and enjoyment. In terms of safety and convenience, the S 580 is equipped with a plethora of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and an advanced adaptive suspension system that ensures a smooth ride in any driving condition. The innovative E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system also enhances ride comfort and road handling.







In summary, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC is the epitome of luxury and cutting-edge technology in the world of premium sedans. It offers a refined and powerful driving experience and provides passengers with an elegant and tech-forward environment. With a focus on both performance and comfort, the S 580 continues to set the standard for the luxury sedan segment. It's a testament to Mercedes-Benz's dedication to innovation and craftsmanship in the pursuit of automotive excellence.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 2.82

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Subwoofer: 2
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Surround sound: 5.1
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: 10
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Watts: 710
Front brake diameter: 14.5
Rear brake diameter: 14.1
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Steering ratio: 15.6
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Starter type: motor/generator
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Evasive steering assist
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Battery rating: 520 CCA
Infotainment: MBUX
Dash camera: front recording
Active parking system: fully automated
Mild hybrid system
Infotainment screen size: 12.8 in.
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Driver seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Interior accents: aluminum / wood
Memorized settings: 4 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Sunshade: power rear window / power side window

