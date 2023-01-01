2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 2 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10530495

10530495 Stock #: PC9785

PC9785 VIN: W1K6G7GB7MA033394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9785

Mileage 31,273 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 2.82 Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Subwoofer: 2 Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Surround sound: 5.1 Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side door type: soft close Total speakers: 13 Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 10 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Watts: 710 Front brake diameter: 14.5 Rear brake diameter: 14.1 Body side moldings: chrome Cross traffic alert: rear Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Steering ratio: 15.6 Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Starter type: motor/generator Hard drive: 10GB Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather Evasive steering assist Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting Vehicle exit safety system Crosswind stabilization Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration Battery rating: 520 CCA Infotainment: MBUX Dash camera: front recording Active parking system: fully automated Mild hybrid system Infotainment screen size: 12.8 in. Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Emergency locking retractors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Side airbags: front / rear Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Steering wheel trim: leather / wood Parking sensors: front / rear Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Exhaust: dual tip / integrated Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide Front headrests: power adjustable / 2 Phone: hands free / voice operated Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting Driver seat: heated / massaging / ventilated Passenger seat: heated / massaging / ventilated Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12 Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Interior accents: aluminum / wood Memorized settings: 4 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB-C front / USB-C rear Sunshade: power rear window / power side window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.