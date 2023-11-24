Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/24/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2021 MINI 3 Door

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Nav

2021 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,000KM
VIN WMWXR3C08M2N58638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Dual Panel Sunroof
SOS Call Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

