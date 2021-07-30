Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/30/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2021 Nissan Kicks

23,075 KM

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

23,075KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV5ML500759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control
Automatic temperature control

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Advanced drive assist display
INTELLIGENT DRIVER ALERTNESS
REAR DOOR ALERT
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Rear Automatic Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Nissan Kicks