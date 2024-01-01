Menu
2021 Nissan Kicks

42,251 KM

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE.WINDOWS,LOCKS,A/C,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND MORE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3n1cp5bv5ml467568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 42,251 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks ALTO BLUE BRONC SPORT . TECH PACKAGE,CO PILOT ASSIST,CLASS 2 HITCH EQUIP GROUP 300A,B&OSE STEREO AND MORE. CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks ALTO BLUE BRONC SPORT . TECH PACKAGE,CO PILOT ASSIST,CLASS 2 HITCH EQUIP GROUP 300A,B&OSE STEREO AND MORE. CLEAN CARFAX! 32,268 KM $38,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks ONE OWNER LOW KM TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX, WITH P/LOCKS/WINDOWS AIR,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,BLUTOOTH TEC. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks ONE OWNER LOW KM TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX, WITH P/LOCKS/WINDOWS AIR,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,BLUTOOTH TEC. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED! 11,187 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX 58,386 KM $19,991 + tax & lic

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

