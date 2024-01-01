Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Start Assist, Rear Sonar System, Automatic On/Off Headlights and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Nissan Kicks include:<br> <br>Hill Start Assist<br>Rear Sonar System<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>8 Touchscreen Display<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>High Beam Assist<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Advanced Drive Assist Display<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37791

22,500 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,500KM
VIN 3N1CP5CVXML502765

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Start Assist, Rear Sonar System, Automatic On/Off Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Nissan Kicks include:

Hill Start Assist
Rear Sonar System
Automatic On/Off Headlights
8" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Drive Assist Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37791

Power Windows

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

A/C

Push Button Start

Heated Outside Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control
Automatic temperature control

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Automatic on/off headlights

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Advanced drive assist display
INTELLIGENT DRIVER ALERTNESS
REAR DOOR ALERT
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Rear Automatic Braking

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

