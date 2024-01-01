$21,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,500KM
VIN 3N1CP5CVXML502765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Start Assist, Rear Sonar System, Automatic On/Off Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Nissan Kicks include:
Hill Start Assist
Rear Sonar System
Automatic On/Off Headlights
8" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Drive Assist Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37791
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Heated Outside Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control
Automatic temperature control
Safety
Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Automatic on/off headlights
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Advanced drive assist display
INTELLIGENT DRIVER ALERTNESS
REAR DOOR ALERT
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Rear Automatic Braking
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Nissan Kicks