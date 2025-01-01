Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756140179213_14702586168473186 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2021, NISSAN KICKS SV FWD </strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $22,490 Cash Price: $24,490</strong></p><br><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<strong><span> </span>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090 .<span> </span></strong>Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><strong>Price</strong><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only . We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .<span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified.</strong><span> </span>Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C ). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><p>Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p>Located at<span> </span><strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong></p><p>View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756140179213_16172613111710454 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2021 Nissan Kicks

26,850 KM

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing
SV FWD

SV FWD

12903863

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,850KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV6ML492283

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,850 KM

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Moving Object Detection
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital/Analog Appearance

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
3.927 Axle Ratio
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 1
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 17
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
625 kgs (3
583 lbs)

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

2021 Nissan Kicks