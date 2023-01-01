Menu
Account
Sign In
Low km Qashqai SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth >Steering wheel controls> >Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Power moon roof>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade>Includes snow tires on steel wheels. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 7.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

2021 Nissan Qashqai

27,568 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV LOW KM (27568) ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX, NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED.INCLUDES SNOWS ON RIMS.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV LOW KM (27568) ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX, NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED.INCLUDES SNOWS ON RIMS.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 10683819
  2. 10683819
  3. 10683819
  4. 10683819
  5. 10683819
  6. 10683819
  7. 10683819
  8. 10683819
  9. 10683819
  10. 10683819
  11. 10683819
  12. 10683819
  13. 10683819
  14. 10683819
  15. 10683819
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW5MW424714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 27,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Qashqai SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth >Steering wheel controls>
>Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Power moon roof>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade>Includes snow tires on steel wheels.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 7.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Cooper CLEAN CARFAX! FUN DRIVING BAKER STREET MINI COOPER. for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Cooper CLEAN CARFAX! FUN DRIVING BAKER STREET MINI COOPER. 150,062 KM $9,491 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED. for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED. 181,844 KM $12,491 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS VERY WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE. for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS VERY WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE. 106,325 KM $27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai