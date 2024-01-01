Menu
Qashqai SV Awd>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>Power moonroof>Apple carplay/Android auto> snows on rims> Heated front seats>> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>One owner accident free trade.Nissan certified pre owned! Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

2021 Nissan Qashqai

42,254 KM

Details Description Features

$24,491

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV ONE OWNER TRADE!SNOWS AND RIMS INCLUDED. CLEAN CARFAX! P/W,P/L,AIR,FORWARD COLLISION,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE.

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV ONE OWNER TRADE!SNOWS AND RIMS INCLUDED. CLEAN CARFAX! P/W,P/L,AIR,FORWARD COLLISION,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,254KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW5MW435177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 42,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Qashqai SV Awd>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>Power moonroof>Apple carplay/Android auto> snows on rims>
Heated front seats>> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>One owner accident free trade.Nissan certified pre owned!

Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2021 Nissan Qashqai