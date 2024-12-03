Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #PD108 as of 03/12/2024.

2021 Nissan Rogue

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Heated Front Seats

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,000KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB9MC714267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2021 Nissan Rogue