This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C , Push Button Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Push Button Start<br>PowerSideMirrors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>USB Ports<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 44034

2021 Nissan Rogue

64,184 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
12147354

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
64,184KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB6MC684971

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,184 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:

Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Push Button Start
PowerSideMirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Attention Alert
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 44034

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency Brake System
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
Parking Aids

2021 Nissan Rogue