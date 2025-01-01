$23,490+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Nissan Rogue
S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,424KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB9MC742474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 51130
- Mileage 67,424 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Nissan Rogue