2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, 360 Cam
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, 360 Cam
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,064KM
VIN 5N1AT3BBXMC810781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54473
- Mileage 91,064 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 54473
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Nissan Rogue