Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Dual Zone A/C , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Nissan Sentra include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>12V Outlets<br>USB Ports<br>Push Button Start<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Manitoba<br> <br>Stock # 42140

2021 Nissan Sentra

51,210 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Moonroof Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12051859

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Moonroof Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,210KM
VIN 3N1AB8CVXMY221429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,210 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Dual Zone A/C , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Nissan Sentra include:

Power Moonroof
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets
USB Ports
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Manitoba

Stock # 42140

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Parking Aids
Speed Limit Sign

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 119,236 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 37,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 25,500 KM $51,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Sentra