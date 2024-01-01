$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV w/ Moonroof Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV w/ Moonroof Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,210KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB8CVXMY221429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,210 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Dual Zone A/C , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Nissan Sentra include:
Power Moonroof
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets
USB Ports
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Manitoba
Stock # 42140
1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Dual Zone A/C , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Nissan Sentra include:
Power Moonroof
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets
USB Ports
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Manitoba
Stock # 42140
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Parking Aids
Speed Limit Sign
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 119,236 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 37,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 25,500 KM $51,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Nissan Sentra