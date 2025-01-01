Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 66628

2021 Nissan Sentra

48,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12937502

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,500KM
VIN 3N1AB8CVXMY203951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 66628
  • Mileage 48,500 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66628

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 58,250 KM $20,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX 31,800 KM $33,190 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Bedford, NS
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 1,405 KM $30,690 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Nissan Sentra