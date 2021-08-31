+ taxes & licensing
2021 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S | 3.8L H6 TWIN TURBO 640HP | AWD | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS |ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS | PORSCHE ENTRY&DRIVE | POWER STEERING PLUS | LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE | BURMESTER HIGH END SURROUND SOUND | PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM | PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | FRONT AXLE LIFT | PORSCHE LED DYNAMIC LIGHTS (PDLS PLUS) | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX | FACTORY WARRANTY
The Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a GT Silver Metallic exterior contrasted with a Carrera Red Leather interior and Black Leather dash. The Carbon Fiber trim pieces on the dash and doors will also remind you that this is the Turbo S model. The Exterior is also enhanced with 20-inch 911 Turbo Wheels. Porsche also fits the Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) as a standard option on the Turbo S model.
This 911 is also optioned with the Aerokit Turbo. It has a distinctive front spoiler and redesigned rear lid with side winglets. Not only the kit makes the car look more appealing, the kit underwent wind tunnel testing and has increased the downforce capabilities while minimizing any added drag effect.
You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's AWD Model with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined with every steering wheel movement. With a 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged engine making 640 HP mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission is an incredible combination! That power with the AWD System will make sure that you will be in control of the car. The PDK and AWD as well as the 640HP engine will accelerate this car to 60mph in just 2.8 Seconds. The car also comes standard with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system for the best cornering performance. Porsche claims its PDCC technology enhances cornering performance by keeping the tires in their optimal position at all times, while minimizing body roll.
Features like power-operated seats sport seats, parking sensor, Heated and Vented Seats, along with Satellite radio and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
