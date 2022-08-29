$259,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche 911
Turbo, 572HP, AEROKIT, SPORTS CHRONO, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$259,800
- Listing ID: 9264154
- Stock #: PC8847
- VIN: WP0AD2A94MS257836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47,875 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 PORSCHE 911 TURBO | 3.8L H6 TWIN TURBO | 572HP | AWD | AERO KIT | POWER STEERING PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | CHALK COLOR | GT SPORTS STEERING WHEEL RACE TEX | DOOR TRIM PACKAGE LEATHER | EXTERIOR MIRROR UPPER TRIMS CARBON | PDK GEAR SELECTOR IN ALUMINUM | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | TACHOMETER IN GUARDS RED | SEATBELTS IN GUARDS RED | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS ( 18-WAY ) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE | SPORTDESIGN PACKAGE 911 TURBO | CLEAN CARFAX
The Porsche 911 Turbo possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Chalk exterior mated with a Premium Black Leather interior and a GT Sports Steering Wheel. The Exterior is also enhanced with 20-inch 911 Turbo Wheels.
This 911 is also optioned with the Aerokit Turbo. It has a distinctive front spoiler and redesigned rear lid with side winglets. Not only the kit makes the car look more appealing, the kit underwent wind tunnel testing and has increased the downforce capabilities while minimizing any added drag effect.
You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's AWD Model with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined with every steering wheel movement. With a 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged engine making 572HP mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission is an incredible combination! That power with the AWD System will make sure that you will be in control of the car. The PDK and AWD as well as the 572HP engine will accelerate this car from 0 to 60mph in just 2.6 Seconds.
Features like power-operated sport seats, parking sensor, Heated Seats, along with Satellite radio and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
