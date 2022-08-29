Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Porsche 911

47,875 KM

Details Description Features

$259,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$259,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche 911

2021 Porsche 911

Turbo, 572HP, AEROKIT, SPORTS CHRONO, BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche 911

Turbo, 572HP, AEROKIT, SPORTS CHRONO, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9264154
  2. 9264154
  3. 9264154
  4. 9264154
  5. 9264154
  6. 9264154
  7. 9264154
  8. 9264154
  9. 9264154
  10. 9264154
  11. 9264154
Contact Seller

$259,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,875KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9264154
  • Stock #: PC8847
  • VIN: WP0AD2A94MS257836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8847
  • Mileage 47,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 PORSCHE 911 TURBO | 3.8L H6 TWIN TURBO | 572HP | AWD | AERO KIT | POWER STEERING PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | CHALK COLOR | GT SPORTS STEERING WHEEL RACE TEX | DOOR TRIM PACKAGE LEATHER | EXTERIOR MIRROR UPPER TRIMS CARBON | PDK GEAR SELECTOR IN ALUMINUM | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | TACHOMETER IN GUARDS RED | SEATBELTS IN GUARDS RED | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS ( 18-WAY ) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE | SPORTDESIGN PACKAGE 911 TURBO | CLEAN CARFAX







The Porsche 911 Turbo possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Chalk exterior mated with a Premium Black Leather interior and a GT Sports Steering Wheel. The Exterior is also enhanced with 20-inch 911 Turbo Wheels.







This 911 is also optioned with the Aerokit Turbo. It has a distinctive front spoiler and redesigned rear lid with side winglets. Not only the kit makes the car look more appealing, the kit underwent wind tunnel testing and has increased the downforce capabilities while minimizing any added drag effect.







You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's AWD Model with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined with every steering wheel movement. With a 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged engine making 572HP mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission is an incredible combination! That power with the AWD System will make sure that you will be in control of the car. The PDK and AWD as well as the 572HP engine will accelerate this car from 0 to 60mph in just 2.6 Seconds.







Features like power-operated sport seats, parking sensor, Heated Seats, along with Satellite radio and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
18
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear headrests: 2
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Locking differential: rear
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Front brake diameter: 16.5
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance status
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
element
self-leveling
vehicle location
manual passenger seat
wing
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Porsche Communication Management
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Rear brake diameter: 15.4
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Watts: 570
Axle ratio: 3.02
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 10,752 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Audi S6 5.2 Qua...
 141,088 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 110,618 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory