2021 Porsche Cayenne

19,199 KM

Details

$114,800

+ tax & licensing
$114,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Porsche Cayenne

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe, 335HP, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, BOSE, NAV

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe, 335HP, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, BOSE, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$114,800

+ taxes & licensing

19,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8651326
  Stock #: PC8237
  VIN: WP1BA2AY7MDA42345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8237
  • Mileage 19,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPE | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | 335HP | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | COMFORT ACCESS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | LED COURTESY LIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT-CLOSE DOORS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP | CANADIAN VEHICLE | ONE OWNER







The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and features VW's 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system.







The exterior features a Dolomite Silver Metallic colour with 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in Satin Titanium colour as well as Wheel Arch Extensions finished in the exterior colour. The interior features Black leather throughout with Heated and Ventilated Adaptive Sport Plus front seats, 4-Zone climate control, Ambient Lighting and more.







The Premium Plus Package includes Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way adjustable), BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Comfort Access, Ambient Lighting, 4-Zone Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, and LED-Matrix Design Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+).







This car is also equipped with ParkAssist including SurroundView, "PORSCHE" logo LED door courtesy lights, Soft-close doors, Crayon seat belts, Porsche Crest on headrests, Heated windscreen, and Exclusive Design fuel filler cap.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Cargo cover: hard
Courtesy lights: console
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Porsche Communication Management
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
roofline

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

