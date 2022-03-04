$114,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
Coupe, 335HP, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, BOSE, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$114,800
- Listing ID: 8651326
- Stock #: PC8237
- VIN: WP1BA2AY7MDA42345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPE | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | 335HP | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | COMFORT ACCESS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | LED COURTESY LIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT-CLOSE DOORS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP | CANADIAN VEHICLE | ONE OWNER
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and features VW's 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system.
The exterior features a Dolomite Silver Metallic colour with 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in Satin Titanium colour as well as Wheel Arch Extensions finished in the exterior colour. The interior features Black leather throughout with Heated and Ventilated Adaptive Sport Plus front seats, 4-Zone climate control, Ambient Lighting and more.
The Premium Plus Package includes Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way adjustable), BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Comfort Access, Ambient Lighting, 4-Zone Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, and LED-Matrix Design Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+).
This car is also equipped with ParkAssist including SurroundView, "PORSCHE" logo LED door courtesy lights, Soft-close doors, Crayon seat belts, Porsche Crest on headrests, Heated windscreen, and Exclusive Design fuel filler cap.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
