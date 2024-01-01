Menu
2021 Porsche Macan

38,463 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

38,463KM
Used
VIN WP1AG2A50MLB52319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10080
  • Mileage 38,463 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | 375HP | 2.9L TURBOCHARGED V6 | AWD | PDK 7 SPEED | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER STEERING PLUS | 360 CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK/GARNET RED | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PDLS HEADLIGHTS | BLACK EXHAUST TIPS | BLACK MACAN GTS 20 WHEELS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | REAR PARKING SENSORS | POWER SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | HEATED MIRRORS | AUTO HIGH BEAM | RAIN DETECTING WIPERS | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2021 Porsche Macan GTS, a luxurious compact SUV that exudes power and style. This vehicle is equipped with a formidable 2.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers 375 horsepower and 383 ft. lbs. of torque, making it a true performer on the road.







As for its exterior, the Porsche Macan GTS is coated in a stunning Chalk color that radiates elegance and sophistication. The vehicle's sleek lines and sporty design add to its overall appeal, while the 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels make a bold statement on the road.







Inside the cabin, the Porsche Macan GTS boasts a lavish Garnet Red/Black interior that is both functional and stylish. The driver-focused cockpit is designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, with features like heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof.







Other factory default features of the Porsche Macan GTS include a 10.9-inch touchscreen display with Porsche Communication Management, a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate.

If you're in the market for a compact SUV that delivers unparalleled performance, luxury, and style, the 2021 Porsche Macan GTS is the perfect choice.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Lane deviation sensors
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Anti-theft system: alarm / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Dash trim: aluminum / leatherette
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / liftgate / passenger seat / side mirrors
Door trim: aluminum / leatherette
Interior accents: aluminum / veneer

