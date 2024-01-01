$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
GTS,PREMIUM PLUS,SPORT CHRONO,BOSE AUDIO,360 CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10080
- Mileage 38,463 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | 375HP | 2.9L TURBOCHARGED V6 | AWD | PDK 7 SPEED | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER STEERING PLUS | 360 CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK/GARNET RED | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | PDLS HEADLIGHTS | BLACK EXHAUST TIPS | BLACK MACAN GTS 20 WHEELS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | REAR PARKING SENSORS | POWER SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | HEATED MIRRORS | AUTO HIGH BEAM | RAIN DETECTING WIPERS | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2021 Porsche Macan GTS, a luxurious compact SUV that exudes power and style. This vehicle is equipped with a formidable 2.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers 375 horsepower and 383 ft. lbs. of torque, making it a true performer on the road.
As for its exterior, the Porsche Macan GTS is coated in a stunning Chalk color that radiates elegance and sophistication. The vehicle's sleek lines and sporty design add to its overall appeal, while the 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels make a bold statement on the road.
Inside the cabin, the Porsche Macan GTS boasts a lavish Garnet Red/Black interior that is both functional and stylish. The driver-focused cockpit is designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, with features like heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof.
Other factory default features of the Porsche Macan GTS include a 10.9-inch touchscreen display with Porsche Communication Management, a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate.
If you're in the market for a compact SUV that delivers unparalleled performance, luxury, and style, the 2021 Porsche Macan GTS is the perfect choice.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
