2021 Porsche Macan

$76,800 + taxes & licensing 2 , 3 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 7363817

7363817 Stock #: PC7116

PC7116 VIN: WP1AA2A54MLB04520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7116

Mileage 2,395 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Interior Compass Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate HARD DRIVE trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 13.6 Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Lane deviation sensors Axle ratio: 4.13 variable intermittent Rear spoiler color: black Body side moldings: black Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 Center console trim: leatherette Steering ratio: 14.3 Interior accents: veneer LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Memorized settings: liftgate Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off reclining maintenance status maintenance due voice operated 12V front with washer with read function vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks independently controlled Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in. Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.