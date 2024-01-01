$49,990+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,994KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT3MN782769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 36025
- Mileage 89,994 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Alert
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36025
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Power Side Step
USB port
Ventilated rear seats
12V outlet
115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Park Sense
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Lane Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver’s Memory Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 RAM 1500