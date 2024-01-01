Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Blind Spot Alert<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36025

2021 RAM 1500

89,994 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11738457
  2. 11738457
  3. 11738457
  4. 11738457
  5. 11738457
  6. 11738457
  7. 11738457
  8. 11738457
  9. 11738457
  10. 11738457
  11. 11738457
  12. 11738457
  13. 11738457
  14. 11738457
  15. 11738457
  16. 11738457
  17. 11738457
  18. 11738457
  19. 11738457
  20. 11738457
  21. 11738457
  22. 11738457
  23. 11738457
  24. 11738457
  25. 11738457
  26. 11738457
  27. 11738457
  28. 11738457
  29. 11738457
  30. 11738457
  31. 11738457
  32. 11738457
  33. 11738457
  34. 11738457
  35. 11738457
  36. 11738457
  37. 11738457
  38. 11738457
  39. 11738457
  40. 11738457
  41. 11738457
  42. 11738457
  43. 11738457
  44. 11738457
  45. 11738457
  46. 11738457
  47. 11738457
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,994KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT3MN782769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 36025
  • Mileage 89,994 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Alert
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36025

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Power Side Step
USB port
Ventilated rear seats
12V outlet
115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Park Sense
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Lane Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver’s Memory Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 56,200 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam 76,068 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 34,000 KM $36,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500