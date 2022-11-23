Menu
2021 RAM 1500

31,744 KM

Details Description Features

$119,900

+ tax & licensing
$119,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$119,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382777
  • Stock #: HGL15948
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN903219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # HGL15948
  • Mileage 31,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Mark Hopper (416)420-0044, Leasing Available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

