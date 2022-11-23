$119,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$119,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
TRX
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$119,900
+ taxes & licensing
31,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9382777
- Stock #: HGL15948
- VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN903219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # HGL15948
- Mileage 31,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Contact Mark Hopper (416)420-0044, Leasing Available
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6