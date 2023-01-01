Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

23,500 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10177089
  2. 10177089
  3. 10177089
  4. 10177089
  5. 10177089
  6. 10177089
  7. 10177089
  8. 10177089
  9. 10177089
  10. 10177089
  11. 10177089
  12. 10177089
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177089
  • Stock #: 19870
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG6MS553784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
8.4" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Class IV Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Park Assist
Alpine Premium Sound System
Warlock Package
12v Power Port
115v Power Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 8,090 KM
$48,590 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV...
 30,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX w...
 75,000 KM
$29,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory