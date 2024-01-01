Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

41,825 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Windows

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,825KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG7MS596286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Start System
8.4" Touchscreen

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Remote proximity keyless entry
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Park Assist System
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

2021 RAM 1500 Classic