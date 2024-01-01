$39,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Nav, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Nav, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,134KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS581960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 55,134 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 12v Outlet, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic include:
Rearview Camera
12v Outlet
Bluetooth
Rear Park Assist
Remote Start System
8.4" Touch Screen Display
Electronic Stability Control
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37328
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, 12v Outlet, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic include:
Rearview Camera
12v Outlet
Bluetooth
Rear Park Assist
Remote Start System
8.4" Touch Screen Display
Electronic Stability Control
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37328
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
8.4" touch screen display
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Park Assist
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Remote proximity keyless entry
12V outlet
115V outlet
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 101,300 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2022 Volvo XC60 B6 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 69,846 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 42,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 RAM 1500 Classic