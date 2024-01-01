$31,900+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 95,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to dominate the road with this powerful and stylish 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock, now available at The Car Rental Place! This head-turning pickup truck features a sleek Gray exterior and a sophisticated Black interior, making it a standout wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine ready to tackle any task, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you can handle any terrain. With just 95,210km on the odometer, this Warlock is practically brand new, promising years of reliable performance and adventure.
This RAM 1500 Classic Warlock is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the luxury of heated mirrors on those chilly mornings, stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and navigate with ease thanks to the rearview camera. The powerful V8 engine provides a thrilling drive, and the Warlock's distinct styling sets you apart from the crowd.
Here are five of the most captivating features:
- Warlock Styling: Commanding and aggressive, the Warlock's unique exterior will turn heads wherever you go.
- Powerful V8 Engine: Enjoy the exhilarating power of a 5.7L V8, ready to handle any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.
- Rearview Camera: Navigate with ease and confidence, thanks to the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly winter mornings with heated mirrors.
- Test Drive Before You Buy: We allow you to rent this vehicle and get the test drive you need to make the Right Choice!!!
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock. Visit The Car Rental Place today!
First Owner, Fully Serviced Every 5000KM intervals, ex-rental, Sale price plus HST and Licencing. Safety Certified included in the sale price.
Call now - 416-787-0209
The Car Rental Place
416-787-0209