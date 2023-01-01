Menu
2021 Subaru Forester

43,820 KM

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sport AWD w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,820KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045308
  • Stock #: 19061
  • VIN: JF2SKEMC7MH463895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Rear seat A/C vents
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Reverse Automatic Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Dual Rear USB Ports
8 Inch Infotainment System
AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Rearview Camera w/ Washer
LED Steering Responsive Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection w/ Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

