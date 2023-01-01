2021 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 8 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10045308

10045308 Stock #: 19061

19061 VIN: JF2SKEMC7MH463895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 43,820 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Driver's Seat Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone A/C Exterior Power Tailgate Panoramic Moonroof Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Additional Features Paddle Shifters Aux input Rear seat A/C vents USB Input AUTO STOP/START Reverse Automatic Braking Apple CarPlay & Android Auto EyeSight driver assist technology Dual Rear USB Ports 8 Inch Infotainment System AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers Rearview Camera w/ Washer LED Steering Responsive Headlights w/ High Beam Assist Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection w/ Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.