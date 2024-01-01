Menu
2021 Subaru Forester

53,686 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,686 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SI-Drive, Blind Spot Detection, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Forester include:

SI-Drive
Blind Spot Detection
DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation
Heated Rear Seats
X-Mode
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37312

Vehicle Features

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Windshield wiper de-icer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
USB port
Leather trimmed upholstery
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Si-Drive
x-mode
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre collision braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
8" Infotainment System
Pre Collision Throttle Management
Lane Departure & Sway Warning
DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

