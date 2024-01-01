Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Front View Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Subaru Outback include:<br> <br>Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist<br>Pre-Collision Throttle Management<br>Front View Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Power Sunroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35049

2021 Subaru Outback

67,300 KM

$30,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Front View Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Outback include:

Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist
Pre-Collision Throttle Management
Front View Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35049

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Pre-Collision Braking
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
HANDS-FREE POWER TAILGATE
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
11.6" Infotainment System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

