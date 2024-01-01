$30,890+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback
Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2021 Subaru Outback
Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,300KM
VIN 4S4BTHKD8M3155488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Front View Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Outback include:
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist
Pre-Collision Throttle Management
Front View Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35049
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Pre-Collision Braking
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
HANDS-FREE POWER TAILGATE
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
11.6" Infotainment System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Subaru Outback