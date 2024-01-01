Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Subaru WRX

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver's Assist Technology, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver's Assist Technology, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11262137
  2. 11262137
  3. 11262137
  4. 11262137
  5. 11262137
  6. 11262137
  7. 11262137
  8. 11262137
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,000KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1G69M8805964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
6.5" Infotainment System
EyeSight Assist Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 73,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth 25,052 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 90,300 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru WRX