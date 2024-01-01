Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

37,642 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,642KM
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8215840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
6.5" Infotainment System
Steering wheel integrated controls
Gauge cluster w/ LCD Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 60,587 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 73,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A4 Progressive Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi A4 Progressive Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Dual-Zone A/C 108,824 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek