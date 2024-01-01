Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Headlights, USB Ports , A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>LED Headlights<br>USB Ports<br>A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>8 Speakers<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34385

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

32,825 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,825KM
VIN JF2GTHNC2M8377199

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,825 KM

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Electronic cruise control

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
8" Infotainment System
Steering wheel integrated controls
Driver Assist Technology

