$28,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,000KM
VIN JF2GTHNC4MH396689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, Harman kardon Premium Audio System , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Power Heated Mirrors
Harman kardon Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
8 Speakers
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
High Beam Assist
Auto Start Stop
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34610
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Electronic cruise control
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
8" Infotainment System
Steering wheel integrated controls
Driver Assist Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek