$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,900KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTHNCXM8651524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Auto on/off Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Push Button Start
Auto on/off Headlights
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Assist Technology
Reverse Automatic Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36022
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Auto on/off Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Push Button Start
Auto on/off Headlights
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Assist Technology
Reverse Automatic Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36022
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Proximity Key
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Leather trimmed upholstery
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre collision braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Pre Collision Throttle Management
Steering wheel integrated controls
Driver Assist Technology
Lane Departure & Sway Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 39,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 98,282 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 99,800 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek