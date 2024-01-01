Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Paddle Shifters and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>12V Outlets<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Heated Side Mirrors<br>Power Sunroof<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Single Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 39433

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

61,876 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
11914226

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,876KM
VIN JF2GTAGC4M8204823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,876 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:

12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Paddle Shifters
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Assist
Single Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39433

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
x-mode
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SI Drive
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Single Zone A/C
Auto Light Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Rearview Cam, Nav 20,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C 112,250 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 79,045 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek