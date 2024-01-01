$26,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,763KM
VIN JF2GTHSC9MH239003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,763 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, SOS Call Support, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Paddle Shifters
SOS Call Support
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
X-Mode
A/C
USB Port
12v Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40756
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek