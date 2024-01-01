Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, SOS Call Support, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>Paddle Shifters<br>SOS Call Support<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>X-Mode<br>A/C<br>USB Port<br>12v Outlet<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40756

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

61,763 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
11982717

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,763KM
VIN JF2GTHSC9MH239003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,763 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, SOS Call Support, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Paddle Shifters
SOS Call Support
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
X-Mode
A/C
USB Port
12v Outlet

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40756

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support

