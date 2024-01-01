$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,627KM
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8215840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,627 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SOS Call Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:
SOS Call Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert
EyeSight Driver Assist
Bluetooth
Push Start Button
Auto Start/Stop
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41171
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Departure Alert
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek