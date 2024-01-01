Menu
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SOS Call Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:

SOS Call Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert
EyeSight Driver Assist
Bluetooth
Push Start Button
Auto Start/Stop

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41171

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

47,627 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

12003334

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,627KM
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8215840

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,627 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SOS Call Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include:

SOS Call Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert
EyeSight Driver Assist
Bluetooth
Push Start Button
Auto Start/Stop

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41171

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

A/C

Rearview Camera

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Departure Alert
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist
SOS Call Support

