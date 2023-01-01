Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

28,165 KM

Details Features

$31,491

+ tax & licensing
Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Touring LOW KM (28165 KMS) ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705148
  • Stock #: P6574
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC8MH351369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6574
  • Mileage 28,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

