Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/12/2022 with an estimated $1360.19 of damage. On which a $1510 claim was made.

2021 Tesla Model 3

52,307 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range w/ Auto Pilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range w/ Auto Pilot, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,307KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA1MF082785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Tesla Model 3