Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Tesla Model 3 include:<br> <br>Wireless Phone Charger<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Navigation<br>Bluetooth<br>Side View Cameras<br>Sentry Mode<br>Autopilot<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 31644

2021 Tesla Model 3

56,323 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11504466
  2. 11504466
  3. 11504466
  4. 11504466
  5. 11504466
  6. 11504466
  7. 11504466
  8. 11504466
  9. 11504466
  10. 11504466
  11. 11504466
  12. 11504466
  13. 11504466
  14. 11504466
  15. 11504466
  16. 11504466
  17. 11504466
  18. 11504466
  19. 11504466
  20. 11504466
  21. 11504466
  22. 11504466
  23. 11504466
  24. 11504466
  25. 11504466
  26. 11504466
  27. 11504466
  28. 11504466
  29. 11504466
  30. 11504466
  31. 11504466
  32. 11504466
  33. 11504466
  34. 11504466
  35. 11504466
  36. 11504466
  37. 11504466
  38. 11504466
  39. 11504466
  40. 11504466
  41. 11504466
  42. 11504466
  43. 11504466
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,323KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA1MF976608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,323 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Tesla Model 3 include:

Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Bluetooth
Side View Cameras
Sentry Mode
Autopilot

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 31644

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Wireless Phone Charger
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 21,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 99,704 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Technology Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Technology Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 39,648 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3